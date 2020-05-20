App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price today: Yellow metal gains amid recession fears; target at 47,400

Gold crossed 47000 mark at MCX and silver also crossed 48920 levels on Tuesday, and the near term is seen around 47,400 on Gold, and Rs 49,550 for Silver, suggest experts.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

India Gold June Futures rose on May 20 tracking positive trend seen in the international spot prices as growing concerns of a global recession fuelled safe-haven demand.

The US economy should bounce back sharply in the third quarter after its deep coronavirus-related collapse, but it will not fully recover its lost ground until sometime after next year, Reuters said quoting a non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.

Gold is seen as an alternative asset during times of economic and political uncertainties, it said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold contracts were trading higher by 0.53 percent at Rs 47,300 per 10 gram at 09:20 hours. Silver futures were trading 1.15 percent higher at Rs 49,381 per kg.

Experts are of the view that both Gold and Silver are likely to remain volatile. Gold crossed 47,000 mark at MCX and silver also crossed 48,920 levels on Tuesday, and the near term is seen around 47,400 on Gold, and Rs 49,550 for Silver, suggest experts.

"Gold and silver prices rebound on Tuesday. Gold's future gained around 1 percent and silver future gained around 3 percent at MCX. Both the precious metals show some profit-taking in early trading session yesterday but after downbeat Chinese CB leading index both the precious metals rebound again," Manoj Jain, Director (Head - Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

"We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile but expect them to hold crucial support levels of $1722/Rs 46,500 and $17.55/Rs 48,200 respectively. If gold prices sustain above $1745/Rs 47,050, it could extend the rally towards $1755-1764/Rs 47,330-47,440 levels,” he said.

Jain further added that if Silver prices to sustain above $17.85/Rs 48,920 could extend the rally towards $18.00-18.20/Rs 49,300-49,550 levels. Buy on dip strategy will work in both the precious metals.

Track live gold price here

Trading Strategy

Expert: Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

International precious metals ended up with solid gains on Tuesday and have started with small gains this Wednesday as recession looms even as economies reopen.

Optimism rally in equities fizzled out after scientists raised questions about Moderna vaccine, while the safe-haven appeal for the metal remained intact amid fears of a further deterioration in China-US relations.

LBMA GOLD Spot could trade in a range of $1,735-1,760 for the session.

MCX Gold June contract closed above 47,000 levels and if prices are able to sustain above the level more upside could be seen. Support now is at 46,550-46,600 levels. 47,350-47,400 levels should hold resistance for the session.

Expert: Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold has risen over 0.5 percent to trade near $1,755/oz supported by choppy equity markets and weaker US dollar.

Mixed economic data, downbeat assessment by Fed, and US Congressional Budget Office has fueled concerns about the US economy while enthusiasm over the COVID-19 vaccine waned as experts said there was not enough data to assess.

Gold has bounced back near the $1,750/oz and while choppy trade is likely the general bias may be on the upside as weaker economic outlook will make a case for central banks to continue with stimulus measures.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 20, 2020 09:53 am

tags #COMEX #gold price today #gold rate today #India Gold June Futures #MCX GOLD

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Vande Bharat Mission | Private airlines may repatriate Indians stuck abroad: Report

Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

