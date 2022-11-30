 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold pares gains as U.S. yields climb; focus on Powell speech

Reuters
Nov 30, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,751.86 per ounce by 10:16 a.m. ET (1516 GMT), after rising as much as 0.9% earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,760.70.

Gold prices pared gains on Wednesday due to an uptick in the U.S. bond yields ahead a much awaited speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, although a weaker dollar kept bullion on track for its best month since May 2021.

Meanwhile, bullion is set for a 7.3% monthly rise, following a seven-month losing streak.

Ryan McKay, commodity strategist at TD Securities, said they are seeing a lower dollar and markets are now pricing in just about a 50-basis-point hike from the Fed in the next meeting.

However, "ultimately the gold market is still quite vulnerable to a hawkish Fed. I don't think this is the start of a new bull trend or anything in gold just yet."

U.S. bond yields rose after data showed the world's largest economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. [US/]