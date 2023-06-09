Gold jumps Rs 440; silver rallies Rs 1,050

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were trading higher at $1,964 per ounce and $24.35 per ounce, respectively.

Gold jumps Rs 440 to Rs 60,820 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at Rs 60,380 per 10 grams.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,050 to Rs 74,350 per kilogramme.

"Gold prices edged higher in the Asian trading hours on Friday, with spot gold prices in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 60,820/10 grams, up Rs 440 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

The dollar retreated after a spike in weekly jobless claims raised hopes that a peak in US interest rates was nearby, boosting the precious metals rally, Gandhi said.