English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Gold jumps Rs 1,088 amid import duty hike

    In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,370 per 10 grams.

    PTI
    July 01, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Gold in the national capital on July 1 rose by Rs 1,088 to Rs 51,458 per 10 grams, according to HDFC securities.

    In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,370 per 10 grams.

    Silver, however, fell by Rs 411 to Rs 58,159 per kg from Rs 58,570 per kg in the previous trade. "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi surged by Rs 1,088 after India raised import duty on gold by 5 per cent," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

    In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,794 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 19.76 per ounce.
    PTI
    Tags: #Delhi #Gold #silver
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 04:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.