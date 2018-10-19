App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold imports up 4% YoY to $17.63 billion in April-September period

Increase in gold imports pushed the country's trade deficit to $94.32 billion in April-September 2018-19 as against $76.66 billion in the same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold imports increased by about 4 per cent to $17.63 billion in the first half of 2018-19, inflating the country's trade deficit and fuelling worries about the current account deficit. Imports of the precious metal stood at $16.96 billion in April-September 2017-18 financial year, according to the commerce ministry data.

Increase in gold imports pushed the country's trade deficit to $94.32 billion in April-September 2018-19 as against $76.66 billion in the same period last year.

CAD, which is the difference between outflow and inflow of foreign exchange, widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19. Large trade deficit and depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar are putting pressure on the CAD.

After recording a negative growth in imports till June this year, gold imports started registering double digit growth. In August it increased by 51.5 per cent to $2.6 billion.

related news

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

To mitigate the negative impact of gold imports on trade deficit and CAD, the government took certain measures to cut the inbound shipments of the yellow metal.

Those measures include imposition of restriction on duty free gold imports from the South Korea as allowed under the existing India-Korea free-trade agreement, and imposition of self-use condition on Premiere Trading House/Star Trading House authorised to import the precious metal (gold) directly from overseas bullion supplier. The government has also raised import duties on certain products such as some communication equipment to contain the CAD.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Economy #Gold

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.