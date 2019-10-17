Gold gains Rs 56 to Rs 38,390 per 10 grams; futures trading in red

Gold prices gained Rs 56 to Rs 38,390 per 10 gram in Mumbai's bullion market after Britain clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union, but its gains were capped by a stronger rupee.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was at Rs 35,165 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,390 plus GST. Silver prices were up by Rs 425 to Rs 45,265 per kg from its closing price on October 16.

The gold/silver ratio,which is the amount of silver needed to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 84.81 to 1.

In the futures market, gold prices touched an intraday high of Rs 38,233 and an intraday low of Rs 37,972 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December fell by Rs 174, or 0.46 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,045 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 19,528 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery eased by Rs 175, or 0.45 percent, at Rs 38,335 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,186 lots.

The value of December contracts traded so far is Rs 3,344.34 crore and February contracts saw a value of Rs 141.72 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for November was down by Rs 130, or 0.34 percent at Rs 38,118 in a business turnover of 9,689 lots.

MCX Gold is expected to trade in a range bound market having support at Rs 37,900 levels and resistance at Rs 38,250 level, according to Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm said that spot gold is expected to trade in the range of $1,472-$1,505.