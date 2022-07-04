English
    Gold gains Rs 241 amid firm global trends

    In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 51,807 per 10 grams.

    PTI
    July 04, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST

    Gold in the national capital on July 4 rose by Rs 241 to Rs 52,048 per 10 grams amid firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

    Silver also gained Rs 254 to Rs 58,139 per kg from Rs 57,885 per kg in the previous trade. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,808.45 per ounce and USD 19.83 per ounce, respectively.

    "Gold prices kept firm trading supported by weaker dollar and global slowdown fears," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.
    first published: Jul 4, 2022 03:20 pm
