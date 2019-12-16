Gold gains Rs 207 to Rs 38,034 per 10 grams, Silver up Rs 285 to Rs 44,165 per kg

The prices of Gold jumped Rs 207 to Rs 38,034 per 10 grams in Mumbai's bullion market on the global stock market rally after the US and China struck a trade deal, and a weak rupee.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 34,839 plus 3 percent GST, while 10 grams, 24-carat, was Rs 38,034 plus GST. The prices of 18-carat gold was quoted at Rs 28,525 plus GST in the retail market.

Silver prices gained Rs 285 to 44,165 per kg from its closing on December 13.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 86.11 to 1.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 37,943 and an intraday low of Rs 37,725 on the MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 40,806.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 111, or 0.29 percent on the MCX. It traded at Rs 37,884 per 10 grams in the evening's trade for a business turnover of 16,348 lots. Gold contracts for delivery in April gained Rs 176, or 0.47 percent, at Rs 37,982 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 3,084 lots.

The value of the February contracts that have been traded so far is Rs 2,353.26 crore and that of April contracts was at Rs 142.96 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for delivery in January was up Rs 82, or 0.23 percent at Rs 37,864, in a business turnover of 6,869 lots.

Axis Securities advised its clients to sell February gold at Rs 37,900 per 10 grams with stop loss at Rs 38,000 and target of Rs 37,750.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 37,740-37,630 whereas resistance is at Rs 38,000-38,130. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dip targeting resistance level of Rs 38,000-38,130.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,465 whereas resistance remains at $1,490.