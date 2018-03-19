App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slip 0.16% on global cues

Amid weak cues from overseas markets, gold prices moved down by 0.16 percent to Rs 30,175 per 10 grams in futures trade today after participants trimmed positions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid weak cues from overseas markets, gold prices moved down by 0.16 percent to Rs 30,175 per 10 grams in futures trade today after participants trimmed positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April month fell by Rs 49, or 0.16 percent, to Rs 30,175 per ten grams in business turnover of 66 lots.

Similarly, the yellow metal for delivery in far-month June was trading lower by Rs 42, or 0.14 per cent to Rs 30,365 per ten grams in 1 lot.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders, tracking a weak trend overseas as the dollar remained firm, with investors expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at this week's policy meeting, influenced gold prices in futures trade.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell 0.17 percent to USD 1,311.40 an ounce in Singapore today.

tags #Commodities #markets

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC