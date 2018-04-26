Gold falls on strong dollar, higher US yields

Gold slumped to a five-week low on Wednesday as the dollar jumped and US Treasury yields continued to rise on signs of US economic strength and an easing in the US-China trade conflict.

The benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield breached 3 percent on Tuesday for the first time in more than four years and remained above that level on Wednesday as jitters about growing federal borrowing spurred selling of US government bonds.

Higher yields on bonds make gold a less attractive investment because it pays no interest.

"On a technical level, people have been watching it for a long time. Yields have been trending lower for multiple decades really, so some have argued in the marketplace that we are right up on the cusp of a regime shift," said TD Securities commodities strategist Daniel Ghali.

Spot gold was down 0.66 percent at USD 1,321.56 per ounce by 1:56 p.m. EDT (1756 GMT). It touched a session low of USD 1,318.51, the lowest level since March 21.

US gold futures for June delivery settled down USD 10.20, or 0.8 percent, at USD 1,322.80 per ounce.

The dollar index rose to a four-month high against a basket of currencies.

World stocks were down for a fifth straight session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, political risk declined after the United States said it would likely reach a trade agreement with China and that officials from both sides would sit down for negotiations in a few days.

"There is a bit more confidence in the US and that negatively affects gold," said Natixis precious metals analyst Bernard Dahdah.

Gold is often seen as a store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty.

"As traders put geopolitical and trade risk in the rear-view mirror for the time being, how the dollar flourishes and wilts will be the primary driver of near-term gold sentiment," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.

But investor appetite climbed as gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holdings rose to the highest level since 2013.

"As the Goldilocks market environment draws to a close, investor interest in gold has picked up," TS Lombard said in a note, referring to an economy that is not so hot that it causes inflation, and not so cold that it causes a recession.

Meanwhile, spot silver dropped 0.9 percent to USD 16.56 an ounce after touching USD 16.49, near a two-week low. Platinum lost 1.7 percent to USD 910.20 an ounce after earlier hitting USD 903.50, near a three-week low.

Palladium fell 0.22 percent to USD 972.4 an ounce after touching USD 956.10 earlier, a two-week low.