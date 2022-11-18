 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold faces weekly dip as recent rally subsides on hawkish Fed

Reuters
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST

Spot gold was steady at $1,761.29 per ounce, as of 0017 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,763.40 per ounce.

Gold was headed for a weekly fall on Friday as the recent rally fizzled after several U.S. Federal Reserve officials suggested that interest rates would continue to rise, pouring cold water on market expectations that the U.S. central bank would pivot.

* Bullion is on track for a weekly decline of about 0.6%, despite surging to its highest level since mid-August on Tuesday.

* After months of decline, prices of bullion shot up as markets bet that U.S. interest rate hikes will slow, but analysts said institutional investors are wary and further gains could be elusive.

* Even under a "generous" analysis of monetary policy, the Fed needs to keep raising interest rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.