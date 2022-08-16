English
    Gold extends fall on stronger dollar, Fed rate-hike worries

    Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,777.46 per ounce, as of 0054 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,772.30 on Monday.

    Reuters
    August 16, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST

    Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after falling more than 1% in the previous session, weighed down by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and worries over further U.S. interest rate hikes.

    FUNDAMENTALS

    U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.2% to $1,793.90 per ounce.

    The dollar USD= rose 0.1% to a more than one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

    Close

    U.S. single-family homebuilders' confidence and New York state factory activity fell in August to their lowest levels since near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a further sign the economy is softening as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. (Full Story)

    Fed officials have maintained a hawkish tone and hinted at more rate hikes down the year to tame high inflation. (Full Story)

    Although gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, rising U.S. interest rates dull non-yielding bullion's appeal.

    Investors now await minutes from the Fed's July meeting on Wednesday for clues on further rate hikes.

    Traders were pricing in around a 36.5% chance of a 75-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in September and a 63.5% chance of a 50 bps increase. FEDWATCH

    SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 993.94 tonnes on Monday from 995.97 tonnes on Friday. GOL/ETF

    Spot silver XAG= slipped 0.2% to $20.21 per ounce, platinum XPT= fell 0.4% to $929.29, and palladium XPD= was steady at $2,144.52.

    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

    0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA June

    0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng July

    0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate June

    0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change July

    0630 India WPI Inflation YY July

    0900 EU Total Trade Balance SA June

    0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Aug

    0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Aug

    1230 US Housing Starts Number July

    1315 US Industrial Production MM July
    Reuters
    Tags: #Fed #Federal Reserve #Gold #US dollar
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 07:04 am
