Gold ETFs inflow declines 74% to Rs 653 crore in FY23 on profit booking, investors' preference for equities

Apr 17, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

The asset base of gold ETFs and investors' account or folio numbers however increased in the last fiscal, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Over the last few years, retail investors poured more money into equities compared to gold ETFs, mainly on account of decent returns.

]Inflow in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dropped 74 percent year-on-year to Rs 653 crore in 2022-23, mainly due to profit booking in this asset class and investors' preference for equities.

However, the asset base of gold ETFs and investors' account or folio numbers increased in the last fiscal, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Most of the investors are still preferring equity-oriented mutual funds over the other asset, with the segment registering a net inflow of over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23. Also, investors have redeemed their investments in gold in favour of other asset classes.

According to data available from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), 14-gold linked ETFs have seen an inflow of Rs 653 crore in the fiscal year that ended on March 31 this year. This was way below than Rs 2,541 crore inflow seen in the segment in 2021-22 and Rs 1,614 crore in 2019-20.