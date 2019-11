Gold price down Rs 130 amid weak global trend

A weak global trend led to gold prices falling Rs 130 to Rs 38,550 per 10 gram on November 12 in the national capital, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 38,680 per 10 gram in the previous session.

Silver prices also corrected, shedding Rs 90 to Rs 45,080 per kg from Rs 45,170 per kg.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi were trading down by Rs 130, reflecting overnight fall in global gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,453 an ounce, while silver was quoting at $16.81 per ounce.

Gold prices continued the decline as the US and China are moving closer to ink the interim trade deal in November, he added.