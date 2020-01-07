Gold price down Rs 305 to Rs 40,537 per 10 grams, silver sheds Rs 810 to Rs 47,145 per kg

Gold prices slipped Rs 305 to Rs 40,537 per 10 grams in Mumbai's bullion market over a stronger rupee and no new developments over Iran-US front that dented the bullion's safe-haven appeal.

The rate of 10 grams, 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 37,132 plus 3 percent GST, while that of 10 grams, 24-carat gold was Rs 40,537 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 30,403 plus GST in the retail market.

The US dollar index, measured against a basket of six currencies, recovered to 96.44 after plummeting to a 6-1/2 month low of 96.23 on January 6.

The gold/silver ratio, which is the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold, currently stands at 85.98 to 1.

Silver prices lost Rs 810 to 47,145 per kg from its closing on January 6.

In the futures market, gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 40,629 and an intraday low of Rs 40,203 on MCX. For the February series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 36,098 and a high of Rs 41,096.

Gold futures for delivery in February rose Rs 56, or 0.14 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 40,528 per 10 grams in evening trade for a business turnover of 14,399 lots. Gold contracts for April delivery gained Rs 53, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 40,732 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,259 lots.

The value of the February contracts traded so far is Rs 3,763.14 crore, and that of April contracts saw the value of Rs 266.49 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for February was higher by Rs 47, or 0.12 percent at Rs 40,495 in a business turnover of 11,459 lots.

Gold prices have seen some sort of correction after a strong rally, but going ahead, the price will trade positive. Sustaining above Rs 40,450 would push prices higher towards Rs 40,600-40,700, according to Axis Securities.

On the hourly chart, the price of gold has been trading above 60 EMA, which is a bullish sign for prices.

The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy February gold at Rs 40,450 with a stop loss at Rs 40,300 and target of Rs 40,600.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 40,200-40,040, whereas resistance is at Rs 40,700-40,850. Sideways to positive movement is expected for the day, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage firm advised its clients to buy on dips, targeting a resistance level of Rs 40,700-40,850.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,550 whereas resistance remains at $1,585.