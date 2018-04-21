Gold declined to settle in New York Comex trade

In New York Comex trade, gold for June delivery declined to settle at USD 1,338.300 an ounce as compared to last weekend's close of USD 1,347.90, while May silver contract rose to USD 17.163 an ounce from USD 16.658 earlier.

On the domestic front, standard gold (99.5 purity) commenced higher at Rs 31,080 per 10 grams, from last Friday's closing level of Rs 30,820 and later surged to a high of Rs 31,415 before closing at Rs 31,315, showing a rise of Rs 495 per 10 grams, or 1.61 percent.

Similarly, pure gold (99.9 purity) also opened higher at Rs 31,230 per 10 grams, from last Friday's closing level of Rs 30,970 and later climbed to Rs 31,565 before finishing at Rs 31,465, revealing a gain of Rs 495 per 10 grams, or 1.60 percent.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) opened positive at Rs 38,810 per kilo from its previous weekend level of Rs 38,480, later rising to a high of Rs 40,325, before ending at Rs 40,160, registering a surge of Rs 1,680 per kilo, or 4.37 percent.