Gold Bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,409/gm of gold; subscription opens Monday

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 - Series III will be open for subscription from December 19-23, 2022. "The nominal value of the bond...works out to Rs 5,409 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at Rs 5,409 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode.

"For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 5,359 per gram of gold," RBI said.

The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India.

The Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) 2022-23 Series IV will open for subscription during March 06-10, 2023, the finance ministry had said on Thursday.