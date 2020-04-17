App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 10:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,639/gm: RBI

Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 4,639 per gram of the yellow metal, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series I will be opened for subscription from April 20 to 24, 2020.

Earlier this week, the central bank had said the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in six tranches beginning April 20 till September.

Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.

Close

"The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 4,639 per gram of gold," the RBI said.

related news

Also read: Gold prices likely to touch Rs 50,000-55,000 by end of 2020

It further said the government has also decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram to those investors applying online and where payment against the application is made through digital mode.

For such investors, the issue price of bond will be Rs 4,589 per gram of gold.

The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the SGB will be eight years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

Also read: Gold slips Rs 1,215 to Rs 45,713, silver also slides

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUFs and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The gold bond will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 10:46 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #Gold #Market news #Reserve Bank of India #Sovereign Gold Bond

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.