you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,590/gm of gold

Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 is to be issued by Reserve Bank India on behalf of the Government of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds has been fixed at Rs 4,590 per gram of gold, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series II will be opened for subscription from May 11, 2020 to May 15, 2020.

The issue price for Series I (April 20 to 24, 2020) was Rs 4,639 per gram of gold.

Last month, the central bank had said the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in six tranches, beginning April 20 till September.

"The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price (published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd) for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 4,590 per gram of gold," RBI said in the statement.

It further said that Government of India has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and making payment against the application through digital mode.

For such investors, the issue price of gold bond will be Rs 4,540 per gram of gold, it said.

The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the SGB will be eight years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on interest payment dates.

The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions.

Also read: Gold price up Rs 428 to Rs 46,292, silver rises Rs 850

The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 kg for individuals and HUFs, and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The gold bonds will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and stock exchanges (NSE and BSE).

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold, and shift a part of domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into financial savings.

First Published on May 8, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #Reserve Bank of India #Sovereign Gold Bonds

