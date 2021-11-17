MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

GoKwik raises Rs 112 crore funding from Sequoia Capital India, others

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and RTP Global, a statement said.

PTI
November 17, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

E-commerce enablement company GoKwik on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 112 crore (about USD 15 million) in funding, led by Sequoia Capital India.

The series A round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and RTP Global, a statement said.

GoKwik plans to use the funds to work with large marketplaces, rapidly scale up the product and technology teams and launch new products, it added.

GoKwik had previously raised Rs 40 crore (USD 5.5 million) in a pre-series A round led by Matrix Partners India in September 2021.

Its clients include players like Mamaearth, Good Glamm Group (Myglamm), LimeRoad, EyeMyEye, Boat, ManMatters, OZiva, The Souled Store, Noise and VMart.

Close

Related stories

"E-commerce enablement players will play a pivotal role in fuelling the burgeoning Indian e-retail market which is projected to touch USD 120 billion in next 4-5 years."

"Conversion rates across the funnel and RTO are major pain points for any e-commerce business, and an e-commerce enablement player like GoKwik bringing network advantage is best poised to solve these problems,” GoKwik co-founder and CEO Chirag Taneja said.

He added that the company is poised to redraft the traditional playbook by offering personalised solutions to improve overall conversion rates, help register higher GMV with increased ROI and provide protection against risks such as RTO to e-commerce and D2C brands.

"We are witnessing stunning growth in e-commerce in India, specifically in social commerce platforms and D2C brands, many of whom Sequoia Capital India has partnered with."

"The sector will do over USD 50 billion of GMV this year. We believe that GoKwik will be an important enabler to the ecosystem, solving multiple needs of merchants over time,” Sequoia Capital India Managing Director Ashish Agrawal said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #GoKwik #Sequoia Capital India
first published: Nov 17, 2021 02:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.