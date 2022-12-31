 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Going forward both India and Air India will be important in Star Alliance universe, says Jeffrey Goh

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Goh demits office on December 31 after taking over as Star Alliance’s CEO in 2017.

Jeffrey Goh has been the CEO of Star Alliance since 2017.

“This will probably be my last interview before demitting office,” laughs Jeffrey Goh, the Chief Executive Officer, Star Alliance as he sits down in Singapore for a telephonic interview with Moneycontrol.

Asked about the disruption at Indian airports as passenger numbers increase, Goh said that this is not limited to Indian airports. In recent months, “we have seen disruptions and the chaos at airports around the world.” Adding that he thought, “it's a good time for airports to reflect on what they can do from here to ensure that the repeat of the kind of interruptions we are seeing will not will not be a long-term problem.”

Goh maintains that going forward “both India and Air India will be important in the Star Alliance universe.” Edited excerpts from the interview.

You would have seen reports that Indian airports in the last few weeks have been facing a lot of problems as the passenger numbers are  going up. Does Star Alliance, which is very strong in IT have anything that it can provide Indian airports to help them tide over this situation?

It is not limited to Indian airports. We have seen disruptions and chaos at airports around the world, particularly Europe and North America. This is a consequence of an unexpected surge in the recovery of passenger numbers alongside the depletion of human capital and human resources as a result of COVID. It is an unfortunate and regrettable disruption that passengers have to endure.  Obviously, as we move forward airports should continue to invest in automation and new infrastructure for customer experience at the airports. At Star Alliance we have been developing and deploying biometric solutions which are now available in Frankfurt, Munich as a launch.  What we hope is that greater automation and the adoption of biometric solutions will help make passenger experience through airports quicker as a result of the challenges that airports face in terms of human resources and human capital. Of course, this will not happen overnight. But I think it's a good time for airports to reflect on what they can do from here to ensure that a repeat of the kind of interruptions we are seeing will not be a long-term problem.