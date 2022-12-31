Going forward both India and Air India will be important in Star Alliance universe, says Jeffrey Goh

Jeffrey Goh has been the CEO of Star Alliance since 2017.

“This will probably be my last interview before demitting office,” laughs Jeffrey Goh, the Chief Executive Officer, Star Alliance as he sits down in Singapore for a telephonic interview with Moneycontrol.

Goh demits office on December 31 after taking over as Star Alliance’s CEO in 2017.

Asked about the disruption at Indian airports as passenger numbers increase, Goh said that this is not limited to Indian airports. In recent months, “we have seen disruptions and the chaos at airports around the world.” Adding that he thought, “it's a good time for airports to reflect on what they can do from here to ensure that the repeat of the kind of interruptions we are seeing will not will not be a long-term problem.”

Goh maintains that going forward “both India and Air India will be important in the Star Alliance universe.” Edited excerpts from the interview.

You would have seen reports that Indian airports in the last few weeks have been facing a lot of problems as the passenger numbers are going up. Does Star Alliance, which is very strong in IT have anything that it can provide Indian airports to help them tide over this situation?

It is not limited to Indian airports. We have seen disruptions and chaos at airports around the world, particularly Europe and North America. This is a consequence of an unexpected surge in the recovery of passenger numbers alongside the depletion of human capital and human resources as a result of COVID. It is an unfortunate and regrettable disruption that passengers have to endure. Obviously, as we move forward airports should continue to invest in automation and new infrastructure for customer experience at the airports. At Star Alliance we have been developing and deploying biometric solutions which are now available in Frankfurt, Munich as a launch. What we hope is that greater automation and the adoption of biometric solutions will help make passenger experience through airports quicker as a result of the challenges that airports face in terms of human resources and human capital. Of course, this will not happen overnight. But I think it's a good time for airports to reflect on what they can do from here to ensure that a repeat of the kind of interruptions we are seeing will not be a long-term problem.

Do you regret that during your tenure as CEO, you were unable to get a second airline in India to the Alliance?

No because AI has continued to provide the needs that we have from a network perspective. Of course, there has been a call for improvements in terms of products and services. But we were very clear that although we are not close for business, we will become very selective in terms of membership addition, whether in India or anywhere else. Our focus in the last five to six years has been on improving the customer journey, delivering a better customer experience. And there hasn’t been a clamour for an additional member from India.

Aside from AI and Vistara, there are SpiceJet and IndiGo. Unfortunately, Jet Airways went into liquidation. So, on top of being selective in who we admit to Start Alliance, the availability of additional value available to airlines and the Alliance were probably limited in India.

How has Star Alliance’s engagement with AI increased in the close to one year that the Tatas have been at its helm?

If you look at the publicly available information, Tatas’ engagement in Air India has been a positive experience. Singapore Airlines’ involvement has happened very recently, taking an equity stake of 25 per cent which will be completed in two years.

That is another positive promise going forward for India. It is no surprise to many of us one of the performance indicators for AI has improved remarkably, on-time performance. The latest on-time performance report indicates that AI has become the most punctual airline among all Indian carriers.

I think we have great promise in terms of product and service enhancements. The recent announcement about acquiring large aircraft is another indicator of what AI is set to achieve going forward. Secondary cities, tertiary cities are perhaps going to have nonstop services on wide body aircraft in the years to come.

So overall, in a very short space of one year what has happened augurs well for what AI can bring not just to the Indian aviation market, but globally as well.

How do you see this impacting Star Alliance?

AI is a very valuable member of the Alliance. It has great access to the Indian domestic market. It brings a significant cultural diversity to the Alliance. I expect Air India to continue to be a valuable member of Star Alliance, if not a more valuable member of Star Alliance as it continues to expand and invest in product enhancements and service improvements.

How did business and sourcing from India increase during your tenure as CEO of Star Alliance?

We have been very focused on specific areas where we can jointly procure, for example, jet fuel and we do that all over the world to deliver savings to our member airlines. Specifically, in India we closely work with the biggest or one of the biggest IT companies in the world, Tata Consultancy which is our major IT partner. So, they support us in many of our critical applications today.

As you demit office how do you see the future of the Alliance and India?

I think that there is a future for Star Alliance to engage with Air India and the Indian market. As we know the Indian market is one of the fastest growing and will become one of the top three aviation markets in the world shortly, if it is not already. I think it is important for the Alliance to continue to have a presence in India. And AI because of the Tatas engagement with Singapore Airlines will provide a very important foundation to advance our member airlines’ interests and to bring a good alliance customer experience to the Indian consumers and also customers going to India. So, both India and Air India will be important in the Alliance universe.