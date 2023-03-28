 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gogoro, Zomato, Kotak Mahindra Prime join hands to accelerate adoption of EVs by delivery partners

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

As per the partnership, the companies will offer last-mile delivery partners associated with Zomato affordable loan terms and battery swapping services.

Taiwan-based battery swapping firm Gogoro Inc on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Zomato and Kotak Mahindra Prime to promote fast adoption of electric mobility in the last-mile transportation segment.

"The urban transformation to electric transportation in India's cities has begun and it is essential that we provide delivery partners with an accessible path to own and leverage the benefits that smart electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery swapping offer.

"Gogoro, Zomato and Kotak are partnering to make this a reality," Gogoro Founder and CEO Horace Luke said in a statement.