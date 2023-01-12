 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A GoFirst flight missed carrying 55 passengers. How did that happen?

Ameya Joshi
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

In a case of common sense going missing in the days of Artificial Intelligence, multiple checkpoints — ground crew to cabin crew to pilot — seem to have dropped the ball and left 55 passengers on a Bengaluru-Delhi flight stranded on the tarmac.

The airline, on its part, arranged for alternatives to ensure that the passengers reached their destination and were reunited with their baggage.

There have been instances of passengers forgetting their better halves at the airport terminal and realising this after boarding, but there have rarely been instances of an airline forgetting a bunch of fare-paying passengers — not at the terminal but on the tarmac! This happened in Bengaluru, the IT capital of the country, with Go FIRST forgetting over 50 passengers and the flight to Delhi taking off without them.

The damage control also involved a complimentary air ticket to all the passengers who were at the receiving end of this fiasco. Apart from damage control, the airline has acknowledged its fault, informed the necessary authorities, de-rostered everyone involved and is expediting an inquiry to ensure it does not find itself in a similar situation again.

While the incident is highly embarrassing for the airline, it also poses a huge question mark over safety, security and processes.

What exactly went wrong?

The Delhi-bound passengers complained that the aircraft left without them while they were still in the coach. This, despite the fact that some passengers raised an alarm as they got to know through calls from fellow passengers on board that the aircraft was moving. But this did not stop the plane from taking off.