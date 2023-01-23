Godrej Properties to hire over 800 people across its value chain

Real estate developer Godrej Properties has a robust land acquisition pipeline that will result in multiple launches in the financial year 2023-24. The company will be on a hiring spree to fulfil its talent requirements and is expected to hire 800-1,000 employees in 2023.

The hiring will be for roles across the value chain of the real estate business. This includes talent across sales, architecture, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, relationship management, and legal, strategy and finance.

Chief Human Resource Officer Megha Goel said Godrej Properties was looking for candidates who possess the energy, drive and initiative but are also able to manage large teams and inspire them to perform better.

“The talent philosophy at Godrej Properties is anchored strongly around building talent from within. Thus, we look for candidates with leadership potential,” Goel told Moneycontrol.

In addition, Godrej Properties also looks at candidates’ ability to grow and transform its businesses to deliver final outcomes.

"These Godrej Capability Factors are defined at a Group level and deeply embedded in our talent processes," Goel said. At Godrej, managers are key to driving the "Organization's Purpose, Values and Culture and facilitating the company's focus on leading the capability development agenda to develop future leaders from within,"she said. "Managers at Godrej are expected to deliver superlative business performance and outcomes, through their teams. As they grow with experience and build functional expertise, they form a key lever to enable and build future capabilities and processes that result in the long-term growth of the organisation, both at the topline and bottomline," the CHRO added.

Abhishek Sahu covers HR and Careers at Moneycontrol.

