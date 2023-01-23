 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties to hire over 800 people across its value chain

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 23, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

The hiring will be across sales, architecture, engineering, relationship management, legal, strategy and finance, the company has said

Real estate developer Godrej Properties has a robust land acquisition pipeline that will result in multiple launches in the financial year 2023-24. The company will be on a hiring spree to fulfil its talent requirements and is expected to hire 800-1,000 employees in 2023.

The hiring will be for roles across the value chain of the real estate business. This includes talent across sales, architecture, civil, mechanical and electrical engineering, relationship management, and legal, strategy and finance.

Chief Human Resource Officer Megha Goel said Godrej Properties was looking for candidates who possess the energy, drive and initiative but are also able to manage large teams and inspire them to perform better.

“The talent philosophy at Godrej Properties is anchored strongly around building talent from within. Thus, we look for candidates with leadership potential,” Goel told Moneycontrol.

In addition, Godrej Properties also looks at candidates’ ability to grow and transform its businesses to deliver final outcomes.