 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Godrej Properties eyes Rs 3,000 crore sales revenue from 14-acre new land in Gurugram

PTI
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has "entered into an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana." The development will comprise predominantly premium residential apartments.

Godrej Properties is expecting around Rs 3,000 crore sales revenue from development of a new housing project in Gurugram.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has "entered into an agreement for development of 14.27 acres of land in Gurugram, Haryana." The development will comprise predominantly premium residential apartments.

The proposed development on 14.27-acre land will have an estimated revenue potential of about Rs 3,000 crore, it said.

Godrej Properties is expanding aggressively to encash rise in housing demand. It is acquiring land outrightly and also entering into partnership with land owners to develop new projects.

Earlier this month, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej had said, "We have added projects worth Rs 16,500 crore so far this financial year and have already crossed our full-year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore. Given strong further visibility, we will end 2022-23 fiscal much ahead of the target." With the addition of this project, the company has added projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore so far this fiscal year.

Godrej Properties said this will be one of its largest residential developments in Gurugram.