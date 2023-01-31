English
    Godrej Properties buys 89-acre land in Khalapur, Maharashtra

    In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
    Godrej Properties Ltd on Tuesday said it has bought an 89-acre land parcel at Khalapur in Maharashtra to develop a housing project as part of its expansion plan to grow business.

    The project has a development potential of about 1.9 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

    Godrej Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, did not disclose the deal value.