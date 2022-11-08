 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Godrej Properties buys 12 acres land in Pune to build housing project; eyes Rs 2,000 crore revenue

PTI
Nov 08, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

According to a regulatory filing, the company has, on outright basis, acquired a 12-acre land parcel in Mundhwa-East, Pune. The development on this land will primarily be for a premium group housing project.

Godrej Properties (Representative image)

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday said it has acquired 12 acres of land in Pune for development of a housing project that has an estimated sales revenue potential of about Rs 2,000 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the company has, on outright basis, acquired a 12-acre land parcel in Mundhwa-East, Pune. The development on this land will primarily be for a premium group housing project.

The project will have a developable potential of approximately 2.2 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of approximately Rs 2,000 crore, it added.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "Mundhwa is an important micromarket in Pune and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further expand our presence in Pune and fits with our strategy of deepening our presence in established micro markets across India's leading cities."

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Goderj group, is one of the leading real estate developer of the country.

PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Godrej Properties #housing project #pune
first published: Nov 8, 2022 02:19 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.