English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Godrej Properties board approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs 750 crore

    The base size of the issue will be Rs 500 crore, Godrej Properties said, adding that there will be an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 250 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    Godrej Properties had recorded a 58% jump in Q4FY23 net profit

    Godrej Properties had recorded a 58 percent jump in Q4FY23 net profit.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Godrej Properties on June 26 announced that its board has given the nod to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 750 crore.

    "...the management committee of the Board of Directors of the company has today, i.e. on June 26, 2023, approved the placement memorandum for issuance of 75,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000/- each, aggregating to Rs 750,00,00,000," the real estate company said in a regulatory filing.

    The base size of the issue will be Rs 500 crore, Godrej Properties said, adding that there will be an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 250 crore.

    The decision to issue NCDs comes more than a month after the company posted a 58 percent on-year jump in the net profit clocked in the quarter ending March 2023. The net profit came in at Rs 412 crore, as against Rs 260.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

    Total income rose to Rs 1,838.82 crore in Q4FY23 from Rs 1,522.57 crore a year ago, as per a regulatory filing made on May 3.

    Related stories

    In the entire FY23, net profit increased to Rs 571.39 crore from Rs 352.37 crore in 2021-22. Total income also grew to Rs 3,039 crore from Rs 2,585.69 crore.

    In the trading session on June 26, Godrej Properties recorded an uptick in its share value. The scrip settled at Rs 1,534 apiece on the BSE, which was 2.35 percent higher as against the previous day's close.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Godrej Properties #non-convertible debentures (NCDs) #Real Estate
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 09:55 pm