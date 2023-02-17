 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MC Exclusive: Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur for Rs 100 crore

Vandana Ramnani
Feb 17, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

The bungalow is located on Deonar Farm Road in Mumbai’s Chembur, near the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The neighbourhood is considered to be a premium residential area, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Godrej Properties Ltd, the real estate arm of Godrej Group, has acquired late Bollywood filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Chembur, Mumbai, for Rs. 100 crore to develop a premium residential project, property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com show.

The land and building are located on Deonar Farm Road in Mumbai’s Chembur area, and the land area is 4,265.50 sq m, the Index 2 document showed.

Godrej Properties  said in response to queries from Moneycontrol: “The company has bought Raj Kapoor’s one-acre bungalow and is eyeing a revenue potential of Rs. 500 crore from the luxury housing project…”

The transfer deal was signed between the transferors - Randhir Ranbir Raj Kapoor, Reema Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Nikhil Nanda and Neetu Rishi Kapoor -- and transferee Godrej Properties on February 16, 2023.