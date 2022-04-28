English
    Godrej Properties acquires 58 acres of land in Nagpur

    Godrej Properties: The development on this land will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq. ft.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    Godrej Properties, on April 28, announced that it had acquired 58 acres of land in Nagpur. The development on this land will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq. ft.

    In a press release, Godrej Properties said, "The project has good connectivity to Nagpur Airport and the Nagpur - Hyderabad highway with well established social infrastructure in the vicinity. Nagpur has many prominent infrastructure projects like the Metro Rail project, IT and manufacturing facilities in MIHAN SEZ and Airport Cargo Hub, along with the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg which will further boost national connectivity and the related demand for quality residential units".

    "We are happy to add this new project in Nagpur to our portfolio. This fits with our strategy of strengthening our presence in key residential markets across the country. We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle to its residents", Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:43 am
