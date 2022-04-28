Godrej Properties acquires 58 acres of land in Nagpur

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Godrej Properties, on April 28, announced that it had acquired 58 acres of land in Nagpur. The development on this land will comprise primarily of plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 1.5 million sq. ft.

In a press release, Godrej Properties said, "The project has good connectivity to Nagpur Airport and the Nagpur - Hyderabad highway with well established social infrastructure in the vicinity. Nagpur has many prominent infrastructure projects like the Metro Rail project, IT and manufacturing facilities in MIHAN SEZ and Airport Cargo Hub, along with the upcoming Samruddhi Mahamarg which will further boost national connectivity and the related demand for quality residential units".

Also Read | Godrej Properties launches project in Kandivali, expects sales revenue of Rs 1,000 crore

"We are happy to add this new project in Nagpur to our portfolio. This fits with our strategy of strengthening our presence in key residential markets across the country. We will seek to ensure this project delivers an outstanding lifestyle to its residents", Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes