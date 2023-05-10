Godrej Interio bags contract for SEEPZ centre interior work

Representative Image

Godrej & Boyce on Wednesday announced that its furniture brand Godrej Interio has bagged a contract for the interior work of the Mega Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) at SEEPZ in western suburb of Andheri in the city.

Being set up by the Union Commerce Ministry to support designing and manufacturing of gems and jewellery products, the facility will provide MSMEs access to its equipment and modern training at a nominal charge.

As part of its mandate, Godrej Interio would be undertaking the entire civil, MEP, office interiors and workspaces, security, HVAC, firefighting and BMS work, the company said in a statement.

Godrej & Boyce, which s the flagship of Godrej Group, however, did not share financial details of the contract.

The SEEPZ accounts for 53 per cent of India's export of studded jewellery and 31 per cent of the total jewellery export from India, according to the company.