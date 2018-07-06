App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godrej Consumer sells diaper brand Snuggy to Nobel Hygiene: Report

GCPL is reportedly exiting the baby care space after 15 years.

Moneycontrol News 

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has exited the baby care space by selling its diaper brand Snuggy to Nashik-based Nobel Hygiene for an undisclosed amount, The Economic Times reported.

The company is exiting the baby care space after 15 years, having bought Snuggy from Shogun Diapers in 2003.

"A baby diaper is also one of the most technologically complex product in its price range. With our ability to deliver a consistent, high-quality product for over seven years of manufacturing, we aim to leverage the same expertise for Snuggy," Kamal Johari, founder of Nobel Hygiene, told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Nobel Hygiene's Friends brand of diapers is a leader in the adult diapers segment.

The size of the diaper business in India is about Rs 5,500 crore. Pampers, made and sold by Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, occupies about half the market, followed by Unicharm's MamyPoko.

Some of GCPL's prominent brands in personal and home care categories include Cinthol, Good Knight, and Hit.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 12:10 pm

