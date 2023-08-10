Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 515 crore to set up manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

The MoU was signed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), has entered an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to establish a manufacturing unit in the state. The MoU was signed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and GCPL Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej.

This manufacturing facility is planned to be built Thiruporur Taluk, within Chengalpattu District of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Total investment over the next five years will be Rs 515 crore.

"This decision ensures advantageous access to critical markets in the southern region and streamlines the fulfillment of demands in the adjacent areas," the company said in a release.

“The Rs 515 crore investment over the next five years is in line with GCPL’s long-term strategy to actively participate in India's growth journey and our commitment to deliver affordable, quality and innovative products to consumers," Godrej said in the release.

The facility aims to create 400 jobs in Tamil Nadu made up of an "inclusive and gender balanced workforce", comprising 50 percent women employees and 5 percent from the LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities, Godrej added.

CM Stalin in the release said the new plant "holds great promise" for positive impact on the local economy through employment generation and industrial growth.