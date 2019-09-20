Godrej Consumer Products increases stake in two Mauritius-based holding firms

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) on September 19 said it has increased stake in two Mauritius based investment holding firms -- Godrej West Africa Holdings and Darling Trading Company -- by five percent, taking it to 95 percent each in both the companies.

GCPL has paid $20.89 million cash consideration - $13.80 million to Godrej West Africa Holdings and $7 million for Darling Trading Company - for acquisition of five percent stake in each firms.

"The Company through its subsidiary, has increased its stake to 95 percent from 90 percent in Godrej West Africa Holdings Mauritius and Darling Trading Company, Mauritius," the company said.

Godrej West Africa Holdings, which was incorporated in 2014 in Mauritius, holds 100 percent stake in South Africa-based Subinite and Mozambique-based Weave Mozambique, both of which are in the ethnic hair care business.