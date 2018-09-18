App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Consumer Products eyes Rs 100-crore revenue from male grooming segment

The company would be focusing on tier I, II and III markets for male grooming products and is also looking at e-commerce to drive sales.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Homegrown FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is looking to garner revenue worth Rs 100 crore from the male grooming segment over the next two to three years, a top company official said.

The company would be focusing on tier I, II and III markets for male grooming products and is also looking at e-commerce to drive sales.

"In the next two to three years, we aim to garner at least Rs 100 crore revenues from the male grooming segment," Godrej Consumer Products India and SAARC chief executive officer Sunil Kataria said.

The company Tuesday rolled out an entire range of male grooming products in the estimated Rs 5,500-crore market under its Cinthol brand.

Cinthol, a Rs 750-crore brand, has also entered the hairstyling segment for the first time, he added. According to Kataria, social media and e-commerce are becoming the preferred channels of consumption.

"I clearly see e-commerce being a very critical channel for male grooming for us and that is where we are investing a lot," he added.

The company had last month said it is looking at 25-40 percent of this year's growth coming through new product development.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 06:52 pm

tags #Business #Godrej Consumer Products #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.