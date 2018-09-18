Godrej Consumer Products eyes Rs 100-crore revenue from male grooming segment

Homegrown FMCG firm Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) is looking to garner revenue worth Rs 100 crore from the male grooming segment over the next two to three years, a top company official said.

The company would be focusing on tier I, II and III markets for male grooming products and is also looking at e-commerce to drive sales.

"In the next two to three years, we aim to garner at least Rs 100 crore revenues from the male grooming segment," Godrej Consumer Products India and SAARC chief executive officer Sunil Kataria said.

The company Tuesday rolled out an entire range of male grooming products in the estimated Rs 5,500-crore market under its Cinthol brand.

Cinthol, a Rs 750-crore brand, has also entered the hairstyling segment for the first time, he added. According to Kataria, social media and e-commerce are becoming the preferred channels of consumption.

"I clearly see e-commerce being a very critical channel for male grooming for us and that is where we are investing a lot," he added.

The company had last month said it is looking at 25-40 percent of this year's growth coming through new product development.