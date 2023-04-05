 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Consumer Products expects mid-single digit volume growth for Q4

Apr 05, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST

Godrej Consumer expects double-digit value growth as trends continue sequentially and quality of products is also likely to improve due to gross margin recovery

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products expects to report mid-single digit consolidated volume growth and double-digit operating profit growth for the January-March quarter (Q4), the company told exchanges on April 5.

"The quality of our profits should see improvement, led by gross margin recovery and continued marketing investments," it said in an exchange filing.

The company's India business has "exceeded expectations" on the volume front, with an aim of delivering double-digit volume and value growth for the quarter gone by. After three consecutive quarters of decline in domestic sales volumes, Godrej Consumer Products had reported 3 percent volume growth in Q3 FY23.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, the company's CFO Sameer Shah had said, "Category development by building accessibility, brand relevance and sampling have been part of the most important strategy in India."