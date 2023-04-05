Godrej Consumer Products expects mid-single digit volume growth for Q4

Consumer demand trends in India remained steady through the quarter and business “exceeded expectation” on volume front File image: Godrej Consumer Products)

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products expects to report mid-single digit consolidated volume growth and double-digit operating profit growth for the January-March quarter (Q4), the company told exchanges on April 5.

"The quality of our profits should see improvement, led by gross margin recovery and continued marketing investments," it said in an exchange filing.

The company's India business has "exceeded expectations" on the volume front, with an aim of delivering double-digit volume and value growth for the quarter gone by. After three consecutive quarters of decline in domestic sales volumes, Godrej Consumer Products had reported 3 percent volume growth in Q3 FY23.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, the company's CFO Sameer Shah had said, "Category development by building accessibility, brand relevance and sampling have been part of the most important strategy in India."

"In hair color cream, which is a relatively under- penetrated format, we launched a Rs 15 product, which has actually driven penetration up and also resulted in market share gains,” he said.

Globally, Godrej Consumer has seen “gradual recovery” in Indonesia. The company recorded mid-single-digit constant currency sales growth. “Building blocks in Indonesia are in place to drive steady-to-strong performance in the next fiscal year,” the release noted.

Meanwhile, business in the United States, Middle East and Africa had “temporary pause in strong double-digit sales growth momentum”. The company noted that sales growth in constant currency terms was still higher than mid-single digits.

"This was due to elections and the impact of demonetisation in Nigeria. However, we have seen a strong sales recovery in March," the exchange filing added.

At 2:30 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 967.25 on the NSE, near the flatline. It is up 8 percent in 2023 so far.