Godrej Consumer Products CEO Vivek Gambhir highest paid FMCG executive in FY19

Godrej Consumer Products MD and CEO Vivek Gambhir was the highest paid FMCG executive in the previous fiscal with a total remuneration of Rs 20.09 crore, followed by HUL's Sanjiv Mehta at Rs 18.88 crore, according to information available in annual reports of the companies.

The country's top FMCG players are Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), Dabur, Marico and Emami.

In its annual report for 2018-19, GCPL said Gambhir received a total compensation of Rs 20,09,42,847. The ratio of his remuneration to median remuneration of employees stood at 311.26.

Gambhir's remuneration included perquisite value of stock grants exercised during the financial year 2018-19.

The second highest paid executive was HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta with Rs 18.88 crore. The ratio of his pay package to the median remuneration of the company's employees was 194.

Nestle India's Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan was third with a package of Rs 11.09 crore, while the ratio of his remuneration to median pay of employees stood at 106. Nestle India follows the January to December fiscal.

Dabur India's whole time director P D Narang was fourth in the list with a total remuneration of Rs 10,77,17,010, closely followed by the company's former CEO Sunil Duggal, who retired at the end of FY19, with a remuneration of Rs 10,74,27,074. The ratio of their remunerations to the median pay of the company's employees was 246.

Sixth in the list was Marico Ltd Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta with a total remuneration of Rs 9,21,91,648 in FY19. The ratio of his compensation to the median remuneration of employees was 97.51.

GCPL's Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej received a total remuneration of Rs 6,87,56,036 in FY19, coming seventh in the list, with the ratio of her pay to median remuneration of employees standing at 123.47.

Kolkata-based Emami Ltd's Executive Chairman R S Agarwal and whole time director R S Goenka received Rs 6.54 crore each last fiscal, slotting in the eight spot, with the ratio of their remunerations to the median pay of employees standing at 219.26.

In terms of consolidated net sales, as per BSE records, HUL was way ahead of others in 2018-19 with Rs 39,310 crore, followed by Nestle India, which follows January-December fiscal, at Rs 11,292.27 crore.

GCPL was third with consolidated net sales of Rs 10,314.34 crore in FY19.