MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Godrej & Boyce wins order worth over Rs 550 crore

    "Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, one of the pioneers in manufacturing, announced that its power infrastructure and renewable energy business unit has secured orders of over Rs 550 crores in the power transmission business," a company statement said.

    PTI
    February 08, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Godrej & Boyce on Tuesday said it has bagged orders worth over Rs 550 crore in the domestic T&D (transmission and distribution) market for its power transmission business.

    "Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, one of the pioneers in manufacturing, announced that its power infrastructure and renewable energy business unit has secured orders of over Rs 550 crores in the power transmission business," a company statement said.

    According to the statement, orders comprise 400kV new AIS substations, 220kV new GIS substations, 220kV transmission lines and 220kV underground cables in the domestic T&D market. We are enthused to have secured new orders amidst the challenging times.

    The current orders further strengthen our presence in Domestic T&D Market. With these orders, G&B has expanded its portfolio in EHV substation & transmission line projects across India, Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & Head Power Infrastructure & Renewable Energy (PIRE), Godrej Electricals & Electronics said.

    Godrej & Boyce has been delivering a range of equipment, solutions and services aimed at driving efficient energy management across the industry value chain.

    Close

    Related stories

    Godrej Electricals & Electronics, a business of Godrej & Boyce, forayed into the power transmission business in 2010 and has successfully commissioned several EHV substation projects up to 400kV across all territories in India and further aims to consolidate its position in 400kV and above segment.

    Over the years, Godrej Electrical & Electronics has established itself as one of the most trusted EPC companies in the power transmission segment in India.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Godrej & Boyce
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 12:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.