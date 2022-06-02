English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Godrej & Boyce commissions 400 kV substation near Patna

    Godrej & Boyce on Thursday said it has commissioned a gas insulated substation (GIS) at Naubatpur and Jakkanpur towns in Bihar. The substation is commissioned by Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    June 02, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Godrej & Boyce on Thursday said it has commissioned a gas insulated substation (GIS) at Naubatpur and Jakkanpur towns in Bihar. The substation is commissioned by Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, the company said in a statement.


    ”It will connect the towns on a state-level grid through 400kV, 220kV, 132kV & amp; 33kV transmission lines, contributing to the district of Patna by the easy access to reliable quality power with a transformation capacity of 1000 MVA,” it said.


    According to the company, this is the first ever 400kV GIS substation of Bihar. It will ensure availability of reliable power to the emerging industrial and residential sectors in the area, and potentially increase the industrial growth opportunities by transmitting electricity to the emerging industrial establishments.

    ”We aim to secure more such opportunities and reach out to other markets and smaller towns to play a role in improving the quality of power transmission in future,” said Raghavendra Mirji, company’s Senior Vice President & Business Head, Electricals & Electronics Division.

    PTI
    Tags: #Bihar #electronics #Godrej & Boyce #renewable energy
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.