Godrej & Boyce commissions 400 kV substation near Patna

Godrej & Boyce on Thursday said it has commissioned a gas insulated substation (GIS) at Naubatpur and Jakkanpur towns in Bihar. The substation is commissioned by Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, the company said in a statement.

”It will connect the towns on a state-level grid through 400kV, 220kV, 132kV & amp; 33kV transmission lines, contributing to the district of Patna by the easy access to reliable quality power with a transformation capacity of 1000 MVA,” it said.

According to the company, this is the first ever 400kV GIS substation of Bihar. It will ensure availability of reliable power to the emerging industrial and residential sectors in the area, and potentially increase the industrial growth opportunities by transmitting electricity to the emerging industrial establishments.

”We aim to secure more such opportunities and reach out to other markets and smaller towns to play a role in improving the quality of power transmission in future,” said Raghavendra Mirji, company’s Senior Vice President & Business Head, Electricals & Electronics Division.