Godrej Appliances ropes in Delhivery to build and manage air cooler supply chain

Consumer electronics maker Godrej Appliances has partnered with logistics company Delhivery to build and manage its pan-India supply chain for air-cooler business, the company said in a press release on January 24.
Through this partnership, Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.
Godrej Appliances is a business unit of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, and plans to scale up its presence in the category with a slew of new offerings.
The two companies have also jointly opened a warehouse in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the fulfillment needs at pan-India level.
"Air Coolers is a highly seasonal category and hence, quick delivery and replenishment will play a key role in the category’s growth. Delhivery's technology-driven supply chain solutions make them the partner of choice for our business," said Amit Jain, product head – air coolers, Godrej Appliances.
The integration of Godrej systems with Delhivery's supply chain platform will lead to end-to-end supply chain visibility through a single platform.
"We are confident our model will yield the desired results for Godrej Appliances and will help them capture a large pie of the growling Air-cooler market by enabling distribution not just to the tier 1 & 2 cities but into the ever-increasing demand of tier 3,4&5 markets," said Vivek Gupta, head of consumer business, supply chain solutions, Delhivery.