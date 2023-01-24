Godrej Appliances ropes in Delhivery to build and manage air cooler supply chain

air-conditioners-ac-cooler

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Consumer electronics maker Godrej Appliances has partnered with logistics company Delhivery to build and manage its pan-India supply chain for air-cooler business, the company said in a press release on January 24.

Through this partnership, Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.

Godrej Appliances is a business unit of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, and plans to scale up its presence in the category with a slew of new offerings.

ALSO READ: Appliances, consumer electronics industry aim double-digit growth, production capacity expansion in 2023

The two companies have also jointly opened a warehouse in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the fulfillment needs at pan-India level.

Read More

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Air Coolers is a highly seasonal category and hence, quick delivery and replenishment will play a key role in the category’s growth. Delhivery's technology-driven supply chain solutions make them the partner of choice for our business," said Amit Jain, product head – air coolers, Godrej Appliances.

The integration of Godrej systems with Delhivery's supply chain platform will lead to end-to-end supply chain visibility through a single platform.