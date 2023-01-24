English
    Godrej Appliances ropes in Delhivery to build and manage air cooler supply chain

    Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
    Consumer electronics maker Godrej Appliances has partnered with logistics company Delhivery to build and manage its pan-India supply chain for air-cooler business, the company said in a press release on January 24.

    Through this partnership, Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.

    Godrej Appliances is a business unit of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, and plans to scale up its presence in the category with a slew of new offerings.

