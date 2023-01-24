Godrej Appliances ropes in Delhivery to build and manage air cooler supply chain
Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.
January 24, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST
air-conditioners-ac-cooler
Consumer electronics maker Godrej Appliances has partnered with logistics company Delhivery to build and manage its pan-India supply chain for air-cooler business, the company said in a press release on January 24.
Through this partnership, Delhivery will deploy its integrated warehousing and distribution solution to drive market penetration of Godrej air coolers.
Godrej Appliances is a business unit of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, and plans to scale up its presence in the category with a slew of new offerings.
The two companies have also jointly opened a warehouse in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the fulfillment needs at pan-India level.
"Air Coolers is a highly seasonal category and hence, quick delivery and replenishment will play a key role in the category’s growth. Delhivery's technology-driven supply chain solutions make them the partner of choice for our business," said Amit Jain, product head – air coolers, Godrej Appliances.
The integration of Godrej systems with Delhivery's supply chain platform will lead to end-to-end supply chain visibility through a single platform.
"We are confident our model will yield the desired results for Godrej Appliances and will help them capture a large pie of the growling Air-cooler market by enabling distribution not just to the tier 1 & 2 cities but into the ever-increasing demand of tier 3,4&5 markets," said Vivek Gupta, head of consumer business, supply chain solutions, Delhivery.