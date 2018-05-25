App
May 25, 2018 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godrej Appliances eyes 10% market share in chest freezers

Consumer durables firm Godrej Appliances today said it aims to have 10 percent market share in the Rs 1,200 crore chest freezer market on the back of new launches.

"We have witnessed a good response to our chest freezers and will be strengthening this segment with a string of new launches in the coming months, targeting a 10 percent market share in the category," Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi said.

