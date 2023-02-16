 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Godrej Appliances expects 20% growth in gross sales in FY24: Official

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

The company is expecting contribution from its premium products of up to 40 per cent from 35 per cent at present, Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi said.

Godrej Appliances, part of the diversified firm Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co, expects a 20 per cent increase in gross sales at around Rs 6,200 crore in FY24, according to a top company official.

The company is expecting contribution from its premium products of up to 40 per cent from 35 per cent at present, Godrej Appliances Business Head and Executive Vice President Kamal Nandi said.

”The gross sales of Godrej Appliances is expected to be around Rs 5,200 crore in FY23 and with a close 20 per cent growth, we would be around Rs 6,200 crore,” Nandi told PTI. The company, which on Thursday unveiled a new range of residential air conditioners, expects a two-fold growth from this vertical to Rs 1,200 crore.

”We are expecting a severe summer and may be an elongated one and as result, demand for the cooling category will be high,” he said, adding, this will not be high from last year but also better than pre-Covid years.