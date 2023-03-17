 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Godhra train burning case: SC to hear pleas of Gujarat govt, convicts on March 24

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST

An SC bench has directed the counsel for the Gujarat government and the convicts to provide a soft copy of the consolidated chart containing details such as actual sentences awarded to them and the period spent in jail till now.

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on March 24 the appeal of the Gujarat government and the bail pleas of several accused who are serving life imprisonment in the 2002 Godhra train burning case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, meanwhile, directed the counsel for the Gujarat government and the convicts to provide a soft copy of the consolidated chart containing details such as actual sentences awarded to them and the period spent in jail till now.

The bench adjourned the hearing after it was apprised that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the state government, was then unavailable.

"We will have it on Friday," the bench said.