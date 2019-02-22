App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godfrey Phillips to divest its stake in Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate

Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate is a fully owned subsidiary of Unique Space Developers, a step-down subsidiary of Godfrey Phillips India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Friday announced to divest its entire stake in Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate Ltd to the company's promoter group firm K K Modi Investment & Financial Services.

Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate is a fully owned subsidiary of Unique Space Developers, a step-down subsidiary of Godfrey Phillips India.

"We wish to inform you that Unique Space Developers Limited, a step down subsidiary of the company, has divested its entire stake in Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate Ltd," Godfrey Phillips said in a regulatory filing.

After completion of sale, "it shall cease to be subsidiary of Unique Space Developers Limited and in turn of the company," it added.

According to the filing, the transaction has been done at "arms length" and falls within related-party transaction.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Godfrey Phillips India #Gopal Krishna Infrastructure & Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.