Godfrey Phillips India posts Q4 net profit at Rs 43 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India today reported standalone net profit at Rs 43.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 55.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Godfrey Phillips said in a BSE filing.
Its total income from operations stood at Rs 586.27 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,349.79 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.
Meanwhile, the company informed that its results were not comparable due to introduction of GST from July 1, 2017.
Moreover, it had a exceptional gain in the fiscal due to sale of its packaged tea business to Goodricke Group.
Godfrey Phillips' overall expenses stood at Rs 525.41 crore.
For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, Godfrey Phillips had a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.81 crore. It posted a net profit of Rs 136.63 crore in 2016-17.
Its total income stood at Rs 2,945.31 crore as against Rs 4,459.10 crore in 2016-17.Shares of Godfrey Phillips India today settled 5.10 percent down at Rs 757.05 apiece on the BSE.