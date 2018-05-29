App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godfrey Phillips India posts Q4 net profit at Rs 43 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India today reported standalone net profit at Rs 43.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India today reported standalone net profit at Rs 43.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 55.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Godfrey Phillips said in a BSE filing.

Its total income from operations stood at Rs 586.27 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,349.79 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Meanwhile, the company informed that its results were not comparable due to introduction of GST from July 1, 2017.

Moreover, it had a exceptional gain in the fiscal due to sale of its packaged tea business to Goodricke Group.

Godfrey Phillips' overall expenses stood at Rs 525.41 crore.

For the entire 2017-18 fiscal, Godfrey Phillips had a consolidated net profit of Rs 158.81 crore. It posted a net profit of Rs 136.63 crore in 2016-17.

Its total income stood at Rs 2,945.31 crore as against Rs 4,459.10 crore in 2016-17.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India today settled 5.10 percent down at Rs 757.05 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on May 29, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #earnings #Results

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.