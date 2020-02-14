App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:57 PM IST

Godawari Power gets green nod to augment production output of iron ore pelletisation plant

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded its environmental clearance to Ardent Steel (a subsidiary our company) for enhancement of production capacity of existing iron ore pelletisation plant from 6,00,000 TPA (tonnes per annum) to 6,90,000 TPA through process optimisation without any further capital expenditure for the same," the company said.

Godawari Power and Ispat on Friday said its arm Ardent Steel has received green nod for augmenting the production capacity of its existing iron ore pelletisation plant. The approval will enable the company to increase the production of iron ore pellet by 15 per cent up to 6,90,000 TPA, it said.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has accorded its environmental clearance to Ardent Steel (a subsidiary our company) for enhancement of production capacity of existing iron ore pelletisation plant from 6,00,000 TPA (tonnes per annum) to 6,90,000 TPA through process optimisation without any further capital expenditure for the same," the company said.

The shares of Godawari Power and Ispat were trading at Rs 210.90 apiece on BSE, up 2.35 percent from the previous close.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:51 pm

#Business #Companies #Godawari Power #iron ore

