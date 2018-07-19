App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Godawari Power gets 1.15 lakh MT of long-term coal supply

Moreover, the company has got 1,11,600 MT of coal linkage for its gasifier units; 98,064 MT for captive power plant and 13,900 MT for its biomass power plant, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Godawari Power & Ispat today said it has been awarded 1,15,900 metric tonne (MT) of long-term coal linkage to be used in its sponge iron unit in the recent auction of Coal India. With this, the aggregate quantity of coal supply for the company's sponge iron division shall be 4,95,000 MT, it said in a BSE filing.

Moreover, the company has got 1,11,600 MT of coal linkage for its gasifier units; 98,064 MT for captive power plant and 13,900 MT for its biomass power plant, it added.

Thus the total long-term coal linkage awarded to the company aggregates to 7,18,564 MT which fulfils the 80 percent of the total coal requirement of the company, Godawari Power said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 376.45 per scrip, down 4.48 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies

